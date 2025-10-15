  • home icon
  Sheamus shares heartbreaking message amid WWE absence; CM Punk responds

Sheamus shares heartbreaking message amid WWE absence; CM Punk responds

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 15, 2025 19:14 GMT
Punk sent a heartwarming message to the veteran today. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Punk sent a heartwarming message to the veteran today. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Sheamus shared a heartbreaking message today on social media amid his WWE absence, and CM Punk responded. The Second City Saint defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match this past Monday night on WWE RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The former champion took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after the passing of his dog. He noted that his dog's life was cut short, but he was grateful for the time he had spent with her.

"What an incredible journey it’s been. Even though our time together was cut far too short, I’ll never regret the decision to make her part of our family. She brought so much joy and happiness into our home and into the lives of everyone who met her," he wrote.
CM Punk responded to the RAW star's heartfelt message and shared that he would give the veteran a big hug the next time he saw him.

"Love you bud. Big hug when I see you next. 💔," he wrote.
Punk sent a heartwarming message today on social media. [Image credit: Sheamus on Instagram]
Punk sent a heartwarming message today on social media. [Image credit: Sheamus on Instagram]

The Celtic Warrior has not competed in a match since his loss to Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook at WWE Clash in Paris.

Former WWE writer questions Sheamus' recent rivalry

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned the importance of Sheamus' rivalry with Rusev.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered what the point of the feud was. He added that he wasn't interested in the storyline because it didn't matter which star emerged victorious, and that it went on for far too long.

"I'm gonna throw out a very simple question to you. This Rusev and Sheamus has been going on for at least two months. I'm gonna ask a simple question. Why do I care if either one wins or loses? If Sheamus goes over because he's the babyface, what does that matter at all?" said Russo.
It will be interesting to see when the former WWE Champion returns to television in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
