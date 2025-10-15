Deepest condolences to WWE star Sheamus and his family

WWE Superstar Sheamus and his family recently experienced a personal loss. His wife, Isabella Revilla, took to her social media to announce the passing of their beloved pet.The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on TV since losing to Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. Despite being away from the ring, the Irishman keeps his fans posted about his life.Last month, he revealed that his dog Betty was cancer-free.In a heartbreaking update, his wife, Isabella Revilla, revealed that their family dog crossed the rainbow bridge this evening.&quot;Take my hand. Stay, Joanne. Heaven’s not ready for you. Every part of my aching heart needs you more than the Angels do. Mary-Beatrice “Betty” Revilla-Farrelly 2019 – October 14, 2025 The love of my life and light in my heart gained her angel wings this evening at 6:36 pm as the sun set over our Nashville home.&quot;Revilla shared several pictures of their furry friend and looked back on the time they spent together.&quot;Oh Betty, you were my whole world for 4 years, 9 months, and 7 days. That may seem short, but it felt like I’d known you my whole life. Now I don’t know how the rest of it can go on without you. She was the happiest, sweetest, silliest girl until the very end. Cancer took her leg and more but it never took her spirit... My Betty, thank you for the honor of loving you and being your Mom. Thank you for making our family whole. I will see you across the flower bridge. I know there will be a whole committee to welcome you there, from your Lola to Vesper. And when the wheel turns us out again, I will find you. I will find you in every lifetime. Mommy’s got you, always.&quot;You can check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our deepest condolences to Sheamus and his wife!When will Sheamus return to WWE?There's no word yet on whether WWE has any plans to bring back Sheamus anytime soon.According to WrestleVotes, The Celtic Warrior is among those wrestlers who have requested management to get their old theme song back.The Irishman returned with his iconic “Written In My Face” theme song last year, but has since used a new theme produced by Def Rebel.With Shinsuke Nakamura and The Street Profits recently reverting to their original theme music, it will be interesting to see if WWE will change Sheamus's entrance song whenever he returns to television.