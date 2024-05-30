Mercedes Mone responds after 31-year-old star makes surprise AEW debut to confront her

A 31-year-old star recently made her surprise debut in AEW by confronting Mercedes Mone on Wednesday Night Dynamite. The star being discussed here is Stephanie Vaquer.

On the May 29 edition of AEW's flagship show, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion made an appearance and confronted the former Sasha Banks after the latter was done with her duel with Skye Blue.

Following the Wednesday Night show, Mercedes Mone logged on to her X (formerly called Twitter) account to react to Stephanie showing up on Dynamite.

She tweeted, "Hola @Steph_Vaquer ¡Vamos al toque!" (Google translation: Let's go, right now!)

It looks like the NJPW Strong Women's Champion wants a piece of the new TBS Champion and the latter is not afraid to lock horns with the CMLL star. Forbidden Door is just a month away. Fans could get a duel between the two champions at the PPV.

Mercedes Mone's mystery attacker revealed on Dynamite

Last month, Mercedes Mone had a sit-down interview with Alex Marvez. A few minutes into their conversation, the lights went out. As total darkness engulfed the area, someone attacked The CEO.

After the lights came back on, Mone was found lying on the floor, writhing in pain. Nobody knew who the mystery assailant was and fans started guessing it was either Willow Nightingale or Julia Hart. Surprisingly, it was neither.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion won the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. She held a championship celebration night at Dynamite this week.

Her party, however, was soon crashed by Skye Blue who appeared on the titantron and revealed herself to be her mystery attacker. Skye Blue then came out of nowhere and blindsided her.

This set up a match for later in the night with the TBS Champion defending her title against her attacker. She successfully retained her championship.

