"Mercedes Mone's Dynamite Debut," "HES BACK!" - Wrestling fans spot potential clue as AEW announces return to Chicago

Wrestling enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating AEW's upcoming show in Chicago before Forbidden Door, which has caused a lot of buzz among fans.

There is talk that CM Punk may make a long-awaited return, along with speculation that other well-known free agents such as Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) and Goldberg could also be making an appearance on the show.

The Straight Edge Superstar is rumored to make his return to AEW on June 21st at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, his hometown. Wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback since the "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite.

The news of his potential return has got fans even more excited, and they have been expressing their anticipation on Twitter.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers The June 21st Dynamite ‘would be interesting’, and one look out for.

As of today the plan’s been for Punk to make his return at that show, or some time around it.

There were also reportedly pitches of announcing it well ahead of time, even around the Warner Upfronts.



Wrestling veteran Goldberg's WWE contract came to an end in December 2022. Meanwhile, Mercedes Moné is currently focused on NJPW but has the freedom to compete in any promotion globally as a free agent.

Some fans have also been speculating about other potential AEW signings, with rumors circulating about Goldberg and Moné potentially joining the promotion.

While these rumors are still unconfirmed, it's clear that wrestling fans are eager to see some big names make their way to All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan hints at Mercedes Moné's debut at a major AEW show

The anticipation for the upcoming Forbidden Door event is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting the cross-promotional wrestling show.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez from Bet Las Vegas, Tony Khan's recent hint about IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné's potential debut has only added fuel to the excitement.

"I'm glad she brought up Forbidden Door, as it's going to be an exciting event. Certainly the shadow of Mercedes is looming large in NJPW right now. When AEW and NJPW clash at Forbidden Door, it will be very interesting to see what happens. She's certainly one of their top stars and it makes for a very interesting situation going into Forbidden Door," Khan said.

Fans around the world are counting down the days until this historic event, and the anticipation continues to build with each passing day.

Do you think CM Punk will be returning to the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

