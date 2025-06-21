Mercedes Mone’s real-life boyfriend posts a heartwarming picture with the AEW TBS Champion

Mercedes Mone is having a fantastic 2025. She currently holds several titles for various promotions. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and the EWA Women's Championship. Additionally, she won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup, making her the number one contender for Toni Storm's Women's World Title.

Mercedes Mone's personal life is in sync with her professional life. She recently started a relationship with AEW star, The Beast Mortos. Mortos is one of Tony Khan's most important signings in recent years. He is a member of La Faccion Ingobernable and immensely talented. All Elite Wrestling recently held Grand Slam Mexico at Arena México. This show was a massive success, and a few hours ago, the Mexican star posted two pictures on his Instagram story. Interestingly, in one of them, he was with his girlfriend.

Although The Beast Mortos has not won a title in All Elite Wrestling yet, Tony Khan has been using him well. The luchador is a regular on Dynamite and Collision. He is quite over with fans, and hopefully, he will get a big break soon. Once upon a time, he was signed to AAA, where he held the AAA Latin American Championship once.

WWE legend Kevin Nash says that Mercedes Mone's best days are behind her

Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash was once a massive Mercedes Mone fan. However, he recently watched a match of hers and was unimpressed. In a recent episode of Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool said that the CEO's in-ring skills have taken a nosedive.

"Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO, she was the third [actually fifth], so I watched her match. Man, she’s fing; she’s phoning her s in big time. That’s not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley," Nash said. [H/T: Sports Tak]

The former Sasha Banks will become the next AEW Women's Champion if she defeats Timeless Toni Storm at All In. Since Tony Khan is pushing her strongly, this title change at the upcoming pay-per-view might happen after all.

