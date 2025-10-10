Mercedes Mone’s real-life boyfriend reacts to her stunning look on AEW programming

Mercedes Mone is having a tremendous 2025. Including the AEW TBS Championship, the 33-year-old has nine titles in total. She holds the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, the CMLL World Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, and more.

From 2016 to 2024, the CEO was married to retired professional wrestler Sarath Ton. She recently began dating AEW star, The Beast Mortos. The Mexican star joined the Jacksonville-based company in late 2023. He has become a fan favourite, and it seems like Tony Khan has huge plans for him. Furthermore, he is a member of La Facción Ingobernable, along with Rush (leader), Dralístico, and Sammy Guevara.

A few hours ago, Mercedes Mone shared a few pictures of herself with a stunning new look on Instagram. Many fans and AEW stars, including her boyfriend, responded to it.

"😍😍😍" wrote The Beast Mortos.

The Beast Mortos responds to Mone's photos. (Image via Mone's Instagram)

The Beast Mortos is best known for his time in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and TNA wrestling. The former Black Taurus is a former AAA Latin American Champion and a former AAA World Trios Champion.

Mercedes Mone reveals why she began dating The Beast Mortos

TV Insider recently interviewed Mercedes Mone. In this conversation, the 33-year-old revealed that she began dating The Beast Mortos because of his 'hot' mask and the fact that he understands her and her profession.

"First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it's awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it's the best feeling to have a partner like that." she said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Mone and Mortos in All Elite Wrestling.

