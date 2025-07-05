Mercedes Mone's real-life partner returns after 14 years, secures massive victory outside AEW

Mercedes Mone recently gave fans a peek into her new romance with a fellow AEW star. Her beau, The Beast Mortos, has now notched a victory in his triumphant return to CMLL.

The Beast Mortos originally performed for CMLL from 2008 to 2011, at which point he jumped to the historic promotion's biggest rival, AAA. The feud between the two Mexican promotions is such that many luchadors have trouble ever finding their way back to CMLL after they've left it for the competition.

Luckily, AEW's partnership with the company continues bearing fruit. Mortos returned to Arena Mexico at Dynamite: Grand Slam on June 18, then made his proper CMLL comeback at Viernes Espectacular this past Friday, July 4. Outside of a cross-promotional show in June of last year, it was the big man's first match in CMLL since 2011.

The Beast Mortos teamed up with Averno and Ultimo Guerrero in a best two out of three falls match against Esfinge, Mascara Dorada & Templario in the main event, which the AEW star and his team won.

Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos are celebrating their relationship

Mercedes Mone sent shockwaves through the internet wrestling community when she revealed her relationship with The Beast Mortos. The two haven't been shy about sharing their dating life with fans, either.

Shortly after last week's Dynamite 300, Mone sent her fans into a frenzy with a video of her dancing with the big man backstage on TikTok. You can check it out below:

The CEO seems busier than ever now that she has a new boyfriend, but she's not letting it distract her from her work. After successfully defending her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite last week, Mone is now looking ahead to All In: Texas, where she'll challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World title.

