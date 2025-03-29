Mercedes Mone seemingly accepts a former WWE star's proposal for a dream first-time-ever match in AEW

Mercedes Mone recently completed her first year in AEW. She made her debut at Dynamite Big Business in March last year. In the past year, she's faced many top talents in the promotion but never crossed paths with Deonna Purrazzo. The latter has now seemingly laid out a challenge for her.

Ad

The Virtuosa, who was with WWE from 2014 to 2017, recently sat down for an interview with Vice, where she called out the TBS Champion for a dream submission match during the interview.

“My dream match is Mercedes Mone versus 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo in a submission match. And I feel like, for both of us, submissions are the cornerstone of our careers. Bringing that to life at AEW I feel might be a first for the women’s division. I could be wrong. But [it] would be so unique and a different story to tell. We’re two of the most submission-based women in our division that could accomplish that.” [H/T Vice]

Ad

Trending

The CEO reacted to her challenge on Instagram and seemingly accepted the proposal to fight her in AEW. She even threatened to break her bones if and when the two would meet inside the ring.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks threatened, "Just tell me what body part you want me to break!"

Mone's IG story

Ad

Mercedes Mone will be in action on AEW Collision

AEW recently announced that Mercedes Mone will be in action on this week's edition of AEW Collision at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"TOMORROW 3/29! #AEWCollision Milwaukee, WI LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama+ @SportsOnMax The Moné Train makes a stop in Milwaukee as the TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado is in ACTION LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW!" AEW posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Four Belts Mone last wrestled at Dynamite on March 19. At the Wednesday night show, she put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Billie Starkz and retained her belt successfully.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback