Mercedes Mone send a message to AEW following embarrassing moment on Dynamite

Mercedes Mone faced a highly embarrassing situation on AEW Dynamite this week. It continued to escalate on social media through All Elite Wrestling themselves, which drew the ire of the CEO, who chose to respond with a message.The Ultimo Mone was coming off a historic week before this week’s episode of Dynamite. She defeated Mina Shirakawa to win the ROH World Television championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025, marking her 11th title win and surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s previous record. Mone continued her momentum the next night, defeating Jody Threat to claim the WPW Women’s title, and winning her 12th championship in the process.A special celebration was held on the October 22 edition of Dynamite for Mercedes Mone. However, it was interrupted by the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander, who dropped her on the mat back at the WrestleDream. She left The CEO humiliated on Dynamite by planting her face into a yellow cake, which left Mone screaming in agony. Furthermore, AEW seemingly poked fun at her by dropping a photo of Mone’s face covered in cake on their Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe CEO did not take it too kindly and fired back at the Jacksonville-based promotion in the comment section, implying that Statlander ruined all of her expensive items and outfit.&quot;This is not funny! Do you know how much my wig cost, my outfit!!!!! My BOOTS!.&quot;Mercedes Mone's comment on AEW's clip (Image via AEW's Instagram)Mercedes Mone is set to host an open challenge outside AEWRegardless of what happened, Mercedes Mone is focused on being a defending champion. She recently announced an open challenge for her Bestya Women's Championship at their event set to take place in Rome on November 9.&quot;Italy ... please saw hello to your CEO and your Bestya Women's Champion. November 9, I am making my way to Rome to defend my Bestya Women's championship, but against who? Exactly. Who? I have been all over social media saying, who wants to fight me? But I want to know, whose brave enough to jump on the Mone Train?&quot;Furthermore, she will also challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear 2025. So it will be interesting to see if Mone could add a 13th title to her impressive collection.