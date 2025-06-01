Mercedes Mone sends a four-word message after Tony Khan's huge announcement for AEW Fyter Fest

AEW President Tony Khan announced a blockbuster women’s tag team match for Dynamite Fyter Fest, and Mercedes Mone's four-word response to it is adding even more buzz.

Ad

Taking to X (FKA Twitter), Khan confirmed that Toni Storm will team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on Julia Hart and Skye Blue in tag team action on Fyter Fest, which will air on June 4. In the same post, he revealed that the TBS Champion will be on commentary for the match. In response, Mone simply quoted the post and asked:

“What should I wear?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The tag match, meanwhile, stems from a heated post-match assault from Collision, where Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue in a hard-fought contest. Blue's friend Julia Hart blindsided Mina after the bell, but Toni Storm ran down to make the save, fending off Hart and Blue. Incidentally, this bout was Blue's first singles match in AEW in over 10 months.

The moment has arrived just weeks before Mone challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas, and her presence at ringside adds a new dynamic to the match.

Ad

Mercedes Mone shared a strong message after her win at AEW Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is on top of her game. The CEO recently shared another powerful message after her win at Double or Nothing 2025, where she defeated Jamie Hayter to win the Women’s Owen Hart Cup.

Following the match, Mone took to X and posted a photo alongside Hangman Adam Page, the Men’s Owen Hart Cup winner, and captioned it “Owen Hart foundation tournament winners.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The current TBS Champion recently completed a year with the title and has cemented herself as one of the top forces in the AEW women’s division. She has now set her eyes on the Women’s World Championship and will challenge champion Toni Storm for the title at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More