Mercedes Mone sends a one-word message ahead of major title match outside AEW

AEW star Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion. She holds several other titles from various promotions, including the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, the BestYa Women's Championship, the CMLL World Women's Championship, and more. Mercedes Mone became CMLL World Women's Champion in January 2025 by defeating the previous champion, Zeuxis, at CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show. She is going to defend her title against Persephone at the October 17th Arena Mexico show. Fans are expecting both women to deliver the performance of their lifetime. Ahead of her match against Persephone, The CEO shared a message on X. The former WWE star posted a photograph of herself in front of a CMLL van, and its caption had two words. &quot;CEO 🇲🇽&quot; read her message. It will be interesting to see if the former Sasha Banks will be dethroned. She is one of the Tony Khan-led company's most valuable assets, and it seems like she is not going to leave anytime soon. Hopefully, she will one day hold the AEW Women's World Championship. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander wants Mone's TBS Title Kris Statlander became AEW Women's World Champion by defeating &quot;Timless&quot; Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla at All Out 2025. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on Close Up, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien revealed that she intends to defeat Mercedes Mone and hold the TBS and the Women's World Championship simultaneously.&quot;I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl.&quot; she said. Statlander's Women's World Title reign has gotten off on a great start. It will be interesting to see if she will be successful in her defence against Storm at WrestleDream.