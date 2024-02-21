Mercedes Moné sends a touching message to SmackDown star after a heartbreaking update

Mercedes Moné sent a supportive message to a WWE Superstar following an unfortunate injury update. The injured star being discussed is Shotzi.

Mercedes is rumored to make her AEW debut possibly at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business being held in Boston on March 13. This could be one of the biggest signings for AEW and would definitely bring in more viewers.

Shotzi is a WWE SmackDown competitor. She made a special appearance on last week's NXT tapings where she faced Lyra Valkyria in a NXT Women's Championship match.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old star shared an update on her injury. On her Instagram, she revealed she had torn her ACL and would take about six months to recover.

Repling in the comments to this post, Mercedes sent the injured WWE Superstar a heartfelt message.

"Sending you love!! Keep pushing through," Mercedes wrote.

Eric Bischoff talks about Mercedes Moné's rumored AEW debut

While speaking on Strictly Business, the former RAW General Manager predicted that the viewership numbers will not cross 900,000 on Mercedes Moné's debut. He also discussed why the viewership will plummet in about three weeks.

“You know, you may see a bump, I’m sure. She’s got a lot of fans out there. So yeah, she’ll get a bump. Do I think it will break a million? They may not get 900, which is a win. And in today’s environment, anything over seven, or anything over 800, is, you know, cause for celebration, I guess. So little better than that, depending on what they’re up against," Eric Bischoff said.

"But you know, basketball right now doesn’t matter. It’s like, and it’s early season, basketball doesn’t start mattering until later on in the season. So, depending on what they’re up against, 875, maybe 880, somewhere near there. And it’ll go right back down to whatever it’s been. Within three weeks. That’d be it.” he added.

It will be interesting to see what Mercedes Moné has in store for the new promotion if she does happen to make her rumored debut soon.

