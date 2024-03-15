Mercedes Moné sends a two-word message to fan over her adorable reaction to her AEW debut

AEW has officially signed Mercedes Moné. Wednesday's big debut on Dynamite has been a trending topic ever since, and part of the buzz includes a must-see exchange with a fan.

On Wednesday, the Big Business edition of Dynamite saw the former Sasha Banks make her official arrival to the company. Moné cut an in-ring promo and confirmed that she had signed, and later, she saved Willow Nightingale from an attack by Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

A fan on X noted that his daughter Lulu was a huge fan of Sasha Banks, but he has not told her about the pending All Elite debut. As seen below, the man posted a clip of his daughter's reaction to the surprise Dynamite appearance, and the former NXT Women's Champion responded:

"Hi Lulu [heart emoji]," Mercedes wrote back.

Officials have not announced when the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will make her in-ring debut. Moné has been confirmed for a promo on next week's show. There may be controversy brewing for the former IWGP Women's Champion already, as a report just leaked on potential backstage heat at Dynamite.

AEW to present major Dynamite as Dynasty build continues

All Elite Wrestling will return to the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for next week's Dynamite.

The build will continue next week for the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21, in St. Louis, Missouri. Mercedes Moné will speak on next week's Dynamite, and it's rumored that her in-ring debut will be announced for Dynasty.

The AEW Continental Championship will be on the line next week as Eddie Kingston defends against Kazuchika Okada. However, only the Continental Championship will be up for grabs, not the accompanying ROH World Championship or NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynamite and Dynasty coverage plus all the latest breaking AEW news. The company has announced the following matches for next week's Dynamite:

Mercedes Moné will speak

Hook vs. Chris Jericho

Eddie Kingston defends the AEW Continental Championship vs. Kazuchika Okada

I Quit Match: Christian Cage defends the TNT Championship vs. Adam Copeland

