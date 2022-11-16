Fans on social media went crazy at the idea of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks making her AEW debut at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Banks and tag-team partner Naomi walked out on WWE during the May 16th episode of RAW due to creative differences. She hasn't appeared in the sports entertainment giant since the controversial walkout.

However, speculations have been frequent that she might be AEW-bound, especially when she was in Boston last week, where Dynamite was coincidentally held.

The Boss' lawyer recently filed several trademarks on her behalf, with names such as "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone Talks'," "Bank Mone'," and "Statement Maker."

Afterward, the Twitterverse freaked out that this might lead to Banks's potential arrival in Tony Khan's company. They felt that the November 19th pay-per-view would be the venue.

Halston Wright @Halstonwright @ChrisOgeez0920 Plus her IG handle and twitter handle is her name no longer Sasha banks…and she said on IG this is a date she’s been waiting on for the past 6 months…she left WWE In May @ChrisOgeez0920 Plus her IG handle and twitter handle is her name no longer Sasha banks…and she said on IG this is a date she’s been waiting on for the past 6 months…she left WWE In May

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @WrestlePurists The Statement Maker has arrived in AEW FULL GEAR @WrestlePurists The Statement Maker has arrived in AEW FULL GEAR

Some claimed that The Boss would appear after the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose.

Sports Heel @rod_horse @MannyTheHooper She come out after the Jade/ Nyla match I need it @MannyTheHooper She come out after the Jade/ Nyla match I need it

Blue_Fox @AcpwFox98 If Sasha Banks was to debut in AEW, I'd do it at Full Gear after Jade Cargill retains the TBS Title. Jade cuts a promo that she's beaten everyone, that she's money and no one can beat her, not even...a boss. Then Sasha's new theme plays and she walks out. If Sasha Banks was to debut in AEW, I'd do it at Full Gear after Jade Cargill retains the TBS Title. Jade cuts a promo that she's beaten everyone, that she's money and no one can beat her, not even...a boss. Then Sasha's new theme plays and she walks out.

Jay4sevk @jaydabrazykilla @WrestlePurists Ima need Mercedes Mone to jump Jade after her match at FG @WrestlePurists Ima need Mercedes Mone to jump Jade after her match at FG

Meanwhile, a few netizens were cautious about whether WWE's Head of Creative Triple H, would allow Banks to walk away since she is still technically a superstar.

Marcchoi @Marcchoi1985 @AcpwFox98 Love to see this happen but i cannot see Sasha Banks leaving WWE especially since Triple H took over the booking, i will POP massively if Mercedes Varnado is All Elite at Full Gear @AcpwFox98 Love to see this happen but i cannot see Sasha Banks leaving WWE especially since Triple H took over the booking, i will POP massively if Mercedes Varnado is All Elite at Full Gear

One fan thought that if the WWE Superstar indeed moved to AEW, her home company might sue unless Tony Khan did something about it.

Remedydope @remedydope105 @SZutich9 @WrestlePurists WWE will sue because she's still under contract, except TK draws from his big bank and buys her out of the contract. @SZutich9 @WrestlePurists WWE will sue because she's still under contract, except TK draws from his big bank and buys her out of the contract.

Then, this user boldly proclaimed Banks as the "CM Punk" of the women's roster, which is either beneficial to draw ratings or could become a locker room problem.

In the aftermath of the trademark filing, it would be interesting to see if The Boss would put wrestling on notice again by debuting in AEW this coming Saturday.

AEW star Jade Cargill comments on a dream match between herself and WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

In a recent interview, Jade Cargill responded to fans wanting to see her face Sasha Banks. The TBS Champion stated that it wouldn't happen now but admitted that it could be a reality somewhere down the line.

"Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know," Cargill said.

For now, Cargill will focus on adding Nyla Rose to her long list of victims as she looks to extend her unblemished undefeated streak to 42 wins at Full Gear for the TBS Championship.

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks joining AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

