Fans on social media went crazy at the idea of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks making her AEW debut at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.
Banks and tag-team partner Naomi walked out on WWE during the May 16th episode of RAW due to creative differences. She hasn't appeared in the sports entertainment giant since the controversial walkout.
However, speculations have been frequent that she might be AEW-bound, especially when she was in Boston last week, where Dynamite was coincidentally held.
The Boss' lawyer recently filed several trademarks on her behalf, with names such as "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone Talks'," "Bank Mone'," and "Statement Maker."
Afterward, the Twitterverse freaked out that this might lead to Banks's potential arrival in Tony Khan's company. They felt that the November 19th pay-per-view would be the venue.
Some claimed that The Boss would appear after the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose.
Meanwhile, a few netizens were cautious about whether WWE's Head of Creative Triple H, would allow Banks to walk away since she is still technically a superstar.
One fan thought that if the WWE Superstar indeed moved to AEW, her home company might sue unless Tony Khan did something about it.
Then, this user boldly proclaimed Banks as the "CM Punk" of the women's roster, which is either beneficial to draw ratings or could become a locker room problem.
In the aftermath of the trademark filing, it would be interesting to see if The Boss would put wrestling on notice again by debuting in AEW this coming Saturday.
AEW star Jade Cargill comments on a dream match between herself and WWE Superstar Sasha Banks
In a recent interview, Jade Cargill responded to fans wanting to see her face Sasha Banks. The TBS Champion stated that it wouldn't happen now but admitted that it could be a reality somewhere down the line.
"Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Let’s just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know," Cargill said.
For now, Cargill will focus on adding Nyla Rose to her long list of victims as she looks to extend her unblemished undefeated streak to 42 wins at Full Gear for the TBS Championship.
What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks joining AEW? Sound off in the comments section.
YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!
Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.