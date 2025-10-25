MFT member seemingly pays tribute to former AEW champion on WWE SmackDown

A member of the MFT faction apparently paid homage to a top AEW star during his match on WWE SmackDown. The star has some history with the All Elite Wrestling star as well.The MFT member, Tama Tonga referenced the former AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay, on SmackDown. Before signing with the Stamford-based promotion last year, Tama performed in New Japan Pro Wrestling for more than a decade, where he also shared the ring with The Aerial Assassin multiple times during his run.On the latest episode of SmackDown, Tama Tonga teamed with JC Mateo to take on the team of Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match ended with Tama hitting a running elbow on Fenix, which was similar to the 'hidden blade' move made famous by Will Ospreay. It seemed to be a tribute to Ospreay by Tama Tonga.Tama recently made his return and immediately joined Solo Sikoa in the MFT faction. It will be interesting to see what's next for the faction after their tag win on SmackDown.Will Ospreay fired shots at WWE earlier this yearThe AEW star, Will Ospreay took massive shots at the WWE earlier this year. During an interview with 3NT Wrestling months ago, Ospreay claimed that AEW is on the Stamford-based promotion's tail and they are better when it comes to in-ring:“Yo, I’ll be honest with you — no. I’ll be brutally honest with you. Anytime people make comparisons, I understand. Because we’re in a constant comparison sport. WWE has been the head of the heads for generations upon generations. Bro, we’re here. We’ve been here for six years, and we’re on their tail. No matter what anyone says, we are on their tail. They are great at what they do. They are filling houses. They are on fire. But when the bell rings? Are you as good as us? No!”The Aerial Assassin is currently out of action due to injury, and fans will have to wait and see when he will be back on TV.