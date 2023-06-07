Mia Yim takes a shot at top AEW star's former faction following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim recently made headlines with her name change in the company. She didn't hesitate to send a message to AEW star Swerve Strickland.

Michin returned to WWE last year as part of The O.C. faction. Recently she clashed with B-Fab from Hit Row. The stable, previously including Swerve Strickland, struggled after his departure and the faction's release. The star joined AEW while Hit Row made a comeback but struggled on the main roster.

Michin and B-Fab had a fiery social media exchange. She implied that Hit Row's decline was due to Swerve Strickland leaving. B-Fab retaliated by accusing Strickland of using Keith Lee, Michin's husband, just like he allegedly used Hit Row.

Michin dismissed the idea of using Hit Row for personal gain. B-Fab mocked her name change in The O.C. as ineffective.

Michin shared a tweet with her picture from the recent SmackDown episode, where she was victorious over Hit Row. She taunted Hit Row by saying they had better luck next time and asking who's house by tagging Swerve Strickland.

"Who’s house?? @swerveconfident That was fun, Hit Row. Better luck next time," Michin tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Michin, accompanied by The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) and AJ Styles, secured a win against Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla) with B-Fab supporting them from ringside.

Konnan talks about WWE Superstar Michin's latest run

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed Michin's charisma in WWE.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed Michin's current position in WWE. He expressed the belief that Michin has yet to showcase a significant amount of charisma.

"Well, the thing is that she doesn't really have or she hasn't shown a lot of charisma. Haven't really heard any real good mic work. And when she's gone out to the wrestle, people don't care. Who cares if her wrestling is good? You need to have a personality and a character and a persona and a good storyline. And I don't know, she hasn't any charisma. I haven't really seen it yet," he said. [2:14 to 2:44]

Check out the video below:

Despite signing with the company in 2018 and making a return in November 2022 as part of The O.C., she has yet to have a significant storyline.

What are your thoughts on Michin's latest run since her return to Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

