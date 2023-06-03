SmackDown star fires shots at Mia Yim for recent name change

A WWE Superstar has poked fun at Michin (Mia Yim) for her recent name change in the company.

Michin returned to the sports entertainment giant last year to align with The O.C. in their rivalry against The Judgment Day. Plans for the group were derailed after AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle at a WWE live event in December. AJ recently returned, and The O.C. was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft.

Another group selected by the blue brand was Hit Row. B-Fab and Michin got into a war of words today on social media. Hit Row used to have Swerve Strickland in the group but he opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling following the entire faction's release in 2021. The faction returned to the company last year without Strickland but has been a flop on the main roster so far.

Mia and B-Fab traded words today on social media. Yim noted that Hit Row has been irrelevant since Swerve left the group. B-Fab claimed that Strickland used Mia's husband (AEW star Keith Lee) just like he used Hit Row. The 34-year-old hilariously responded that nobody would use Hit Row to get ahead.

B-Fab reacted to Yim's comment and noted that she changed her name but it still hasn't made her relevant in The O.C.

"Yeah you know all about that… Had to change your name and everything to FIT and MATTER to your group but 🤷🏽‍♀️🅱️💅🏽," responded Mia Yim.

Wrestling legend Konnan criticizes Mia Yim for not showing charisma in WWE

Konnan recently disclosed that he doesn't think Mia Yim (Michin) has displayed any charisma in WWE.

Mia returned to the company as The O.C.'s solution for their Rhea Ripley problem. The 34-year-old got a great reaction during her return but the crowd response has begun to fizzle out. The O.C. now has a fresh start on SmackDown and a wrestling veteran is hoping that fans get to see come charisma from Mia Yim.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan noted that he hasn't seen much charisma from Mia Yim and the company needs to put her in a good storyline.

"Well, the thing is that she doesn't really have or she hasn't shown a lot of charisma. Haven't really heard any real good mic work. And when she's gone out to the wrestle, people don't care. Who cares if her wrestling is good? You need to have a personality and a character and a persona and a good storyline. And I don't know, she hasn't any charisma. I haven't really seen it yet. You know, maybe they put her in a good storyline and it will pop, you know. Maybe there is something in her that we haven't seen. But so far, I've seen not too much of her," he said. [2:14 to 2:44]

Hit Row hasn't generated much interest at all as of late. It will be interesting to see if the two factions can turn their online argument into an entertaining storyline on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

