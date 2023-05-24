"Who cares if her wrestling is good?" - 34-year-old WWE SmackDown star lacks charisma and personality, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Michin (Mia Yim) has shown no charisma in WWE.

The 34-year-old officially signed with the Stamford-based company in 2018. She spent about three years as an active competitor before getting released from her contract in 2021. However, Michin returned to WWE in November 2022 to join The O.C. However, she is yet to have a major storyline.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Michin's current status in the Stamford-based company. He stated that although she may be a good wrestler, she needs to have a personality.

"Well, the thing is that she doesn't really have or she hasn't shown a lot of charisma. Haven't really heard any real good mic work. And when she's gone out to the wrestle, people don't care. Who cares if her wrestling is good? You need to have a personality and a character and a persona and a good storyline. And I don't know, she hasn't any charisma. I haven't really seen it yet. You know, maybe they put her in a good storyline and it will pop, you know. Maybe there is something in her that we haven't seen. But so far, I've seen not too much of her," he said. [2:14 to 2:44]

Michin wants to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Last month, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. A few weeks later, she retained her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash. The Eradicator will now go head-to-head against Natalya at Night of Champions.

Meanwhile, a fan suggested on Twitter that Michin could become the next SmackDown Women's Champion. Replying to the suggestion, The O.C. member seemed interested in the idea.

"Never say never *smiling face with horns emoji*," Mia Yim wrote.

