Mia Yim sends hilarious Mother's Day message to male WWE Superstar

Mia Yim (Michin) recently sent a hilarious Mother's Day message to a male WWE Superstar.

While most WWE Superstars are sending heartwarming messages to their family on social media during Mother's Day, Mia Yim decided to have some fun at a 47-year-old star's expense. Mia and veteran Shelton Benjamin have a humorous friendship, with the two superstars often playing pranks on each other.

Michin recently took to Twitter to send a hilarious message to Shelton Benjamin on Mother's Day. Back in the day, comedian Thea Vidale portrayed "Momma Benjamin" on television. She debuted in 2006 and would challenge superstars to matches on her son's behalf.

Mia Yim posted a photo of Shelton Benjamin with his storyline mother on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day."

Mia Yim (Michin) opens up on where she would like to see WWE hold a premium live event

WWE Backlash aired this past weekend in Puerto Rico and was a massive success for the company.

The crowd for the premium live event was incredible and gave Zelina Vega an incredible reaction ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship match against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. Zelina gave it everything, but it was not meant to be.

However, the reaction she received from the audience in Puerto Rico caught the attention of Mia Yim, and now she hopes the company will host a future premium live event in Korea.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump recently, the 34-year-old disclosed that she would love for the company to have a premium live event in Korea one day and fly her mother out to the show.

"If we had a show in Korea, I would fly my mom out. I have family over there, so I would fly my mom out, and bring all my family, and just like even if it was a small show, it would mean so much to me because you don't hear much about wrestling in Korea. So any amount of recognition is enough for me," she said. [From 00:41 - 01:02]

WWE @WWE



#AAPIMonth Michin hopes to see a WWE PLE in Korea someday! Michin hopes to see a WWE PLE in Korea someday!#AAPIMonth https://t.co/mwxyAt3GoY

AJ Styles recently returned from injury after he suffered a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event last December. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim have reunited with The O.C. alongside Styles, and the group has been selected by SmackDown in this year's draft.

The Phenomenal One advanced to the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament finals and will battle Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Who would you like to see win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes