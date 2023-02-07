Mia Yim steals 47-year-old WWE star's phone to send out a hilarious message ahead of RAW

WWE RAW star Mia Yim (Michin) returned to the company last year after she was released in November 2021. She was cast as Reckoning in the failed RETRIBUTION faction and was never really given a shot on the main roster.

Triple H brought Mia back in November 2022 and she joined The O.C. as their solution to Rhea Ripley during the group's feud with The Judgment Day. The O.C. hasn't been around much since AJ Styles broke his ankle, but Michin will be in action tonight. She will be competing against Candice LeRae, Carmella, and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winning superstar will qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18th.

Mia Yim is not nervous heading into her big match tonight, as she just played a practical joke on a fellow superstar. She stole Shelton Benjamin's phone and sent out the following tweet claiming that she is the most talented person in the world.

The 47-year-old was eventually able to retrieve his phone and delivered a warning to the WWE Universe. Shelton Benjamin told fans to always guard their cell phones in case something like this happens to them.

The WWE Universe reacts to Mia Yim stealing Shelton Benjamin's phone ahead of RAW

In response to Shelton Benjamin's warning, wrestling fans have become united against cellphone theft among coworkers.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that his colleague, Denise Salcedo, has also taken control of his account in the past to send complimentary messages about herself. Sapp jokingly warned that they must be stopped in his response to Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin.

Most in the WWE Universe noted that they get a kick out of Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim's contentious friendship.

Mia Yim can take one step closer to the RAW Women's Championship tonight on the red brand. Time will tell if she can win the Fatal 4-Way tonight on RAW and qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event.

Do you think Mia Yim should challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

