Mia Yim mocks former champion for receiving a standing ovation after 20 years with WWE

Mia Yim poked fun at three-time Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin after he thanked WWE fans for a standing ovation after his match on Main Event.

Benjamin has been getting a lot of praise as of late as he recently celebrated twenty years with the company. Shawn Michaels claimed that there is a spot in the Hall of Fame waiting for the 47-year-old when he finally decides to hang his wrestling boots up for good.

Shelton posted a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe today. He thanked wrestling fans for giving him a tremendous reaction following a recent Main Event taping in Nashville.

"At the conclusion of my match filmed for @wwe main event I experienced an ovation that I will cherish for life. I Just wanted to say thank you Nashville and thank you @WWEUniversethe love & appreciation is mutual," tweeted Shelton Benjamin.

Mia Yim and Shelton are close friends in real life, but enjoy poking fun at each other on social media. The 33-year-old responded to Shelton's message by posting a screenshot of her mocking him via text message after taking twenty years to receive a standing ovation.

"Thank you for showing me that ANYONE can get a standing ovation at 20 years.," texted Mia Yim.

Former WWE Superstar praises Shelton Benjamin

Former WWE Superstar and Mia Yim's husband, Keith Lee, sent Shelton some kind words after he thanked wrestling fans.

Keith was released by the company in November 2021 and it didn't take long for the big man to find a new home. Lee debuted with All Elite Wrestling in February 2022 and is currently involved in a storyline with former Hit Row member Swerve Strickland.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate Shelton on getting a standing ovation and added that is the way it should always be.

"As it should be. Congrats brudda.," tweeted Keith Lee.

Shelton has been sparingly featured on the red brand, but that may change in the near future. During last night's episode of RAW, Adam Pearce was spotted talking to Shelton, Cedric Alexander, and MVP backstage, leading fans to speculate that a Hurt Business reunion is on the horizon. Time will tell if the popular faction returns to the red brand in the near future.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business back together? Let us know in the comments section below.

