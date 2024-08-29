Mick Foley confirms having a secret meeting with major AEW star for his final march

The last time Mick Foley stepped inside the ring for a match was in 2012. He was a participant in the 2012 Royal Rumble match. He recently talked about having the final match of his career and even had a secret meeting with AEW star MJF to discuss about it.

Foley will celebrate his 60th birthday next year in June. For his special day, he wanted to have his last ever wrestling match. However, it was canceled because of health issues related to concussion.

Mankind attended a panel at Nickel City Comic Con in June 2024. During the event, he revealed that he had a secret meeting with The Wolf of Wrestling for a potential match.

"Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, I’ll tell you what, when I announced that intention, there were no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me and one guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF… We didn’t take a photo together because we didn’t wanna ruin the secret meeting but, I heard what he had to say, I really liked it," he said.

He added that MJF was the perfect opponent for his last match as he could've carried it brilliantly for both of them, given Mick Foley's limitations inside the squared circle.

"I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly and you know, he’s so good and in his prime that he could have worked around my weaknesses and played to my strengths and I think we could have done something pretty cool. MJF. Final answer. Take that, Matt Cardona (Foley laughed)." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Matt Cardona wanted to be Mick Foley's final opponent

Speaking to Dr. Beau Hightower, Matt Cardona revealed that he wanted to wrestle Mick Foley in his last match and would've loved to retire the wrestling legend. He stated that he tried his best to make the match happen but sadly couldn't due to, The Hardcore legend's health issues.

The Indy God is popular for his stint in WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder. He left the promotion in 2020. The star has been working in the independent circuit. He also has made appearances for AEW in the past few years, his recent one being on the March 30, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, where he challenged Adam Copeland for the TNT Title.

