Miro (fka Rusev) seen hanging out with 2 former WWE World Champions after AEW exit

Earlier this year, AEW released three massive names from their roster. They are Miro, former FTW Champion Ricky Starks (now known as Ricky Saints), and former World Trios Champion Malakai Black.

Miro joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 after a long stint with WWE. Initially, Tony Khan booked him strongly. He was a dominant in-ring competitor and had immense charisma. Furthermore, he had an impressive TNT Title reign. However, as months and years went by, Khan added many more wrestlers to his company’s roster.

The 39-year-old got lost in the mix, and eventually, his TV time was reduced. His last match in the AEW took place in December 2023 against Andrade. Recently, God's Favorite Champion was seen having dinner with a couple of fellow wrestlers. Interestingly, this occasion was attended by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (aka Raj Dhesi) and two-time World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

Matt Cardona, Rohan Raja, and Enzo Amore are also seen in this picture.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Rusev, there are strong rumors that he is going to rejoin WWE.

According to Bill Apter, WWE might not re-hire Malakai Black and Miro during WrestleMania season

As soon as AEW released God's Favorite Champion and The Anti-Hero, speculations of them re-signing with the WWE surfaced. Interestingly, according to Bill Apter, the Stamford-based company might not re-hire Malakai Black and Miro during WrestleMania season.

"I think that between he [Malakai Black] and Miro, to be honest with you, I could see either one of them. He [Malakai Black] looks like a monster. Yeah, he's got that. But keep in mind, this is the road to WrestleMania. So the possibility of them introducing some new talent during this time up until WrestleMania, I don't know if we're going to see that," said Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive Smack Talk podcast.

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

