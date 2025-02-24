"Can return to WWE" - Fans react as Miro (fka Rusev) makes huge return to face former champion after AEW release

Since AEW's inception, Tony Khan's dependence on former WWE stars has been massive. Names such as Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Cope, Jon Moxley, Ricochet, and more are now huge assets for the Jacksonville-based company.

One of the most talented former WWE names who was signed to All Elite Wrestling was Miro. God's Favorite Champion joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2020. He was initially pushed well as he had a prominent run as TNT Champion. However, as months went by, his appearance on the promotion's programs reduced. He did not have a single match in 2024 and All Elite Wrestling granted him his release earlier this year.

Miro recently locked horns with former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio at Qatar Pro Wrestling's Super Slam III event. This was his first match in almost 14 months and fans on X reacted to this in several ways.

Fans react to Miro's first match since 2023. (Image via Wrestlelamia and WrestleTalk's X)

Bill Apter speculates that WWE will not re-hire Miro and Malakai Black during WrestleMania season

Apart from Miro, All Elite Wrestling recently released former FTW Champion Ricky Starks and former House of Black leader, Malakai Black. Starks has already made his NXT debut. However, it is unknown if God's Favorite Champion and The Anti-Hero will appear in the Stamford-based promotion or not.

Interestingly, in a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive SmackTalk podcast, prominent journalist Bill Apter said that Miro and Black might not be re-hired during WrestleMania season.

"I think that between he [Malakai Black] and Miro, to be honest with you, I could see either one of them. He [Malakai Black] looks like a monster. Yeah, he's got that. But keep in mind, this is the road to WrestleMania. So the possibility of them introducing some new talent during this time up until WrestleMania, I don't know if we're going to see that," said Apter.

Under WWE's banner, Miro was known as Rusev while Malakai Black was known as Aleister Black.

