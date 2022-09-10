Create

Released WWE Superstar pokes fun at AEW star CM Punk for his worker's rights comment

AEW
CM Punk has been the center of focus after All Out
Modified Sep 10, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Former WWE and current AEW star Miro poked fun at his AEW colleague CM Punk for a tweet he had posted about workers' rights during the time Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW.

Punk has been the center of attention in wrestling this past week for his AEW All Out post-event antics. He put Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the Elite on blast during the media scrum, engaging in an altercation with the latter trio in his locker room.

The world champion has been suspended along with all involved. He was, as a result, stripped of his world title and with his All-Elite future in doubt pending an internal investigation.

Former TNT Champion Miro seemingly addressed his thoughts on the matter. The Bulgarian Brute retweeted his initial laugh-emoji reaction to Punk's comments following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out in May.

CM Punk took to Twitter, where he seemingly sent a sincere message to the WWE locker room. He urged the locker room to unite and stand with the former WWE Tag Team Champions. Miro evidently found some form of irony in the Cult of Personality promoting workplace union given his own recent actions.

😂 twitter.com/CMPunk/status/…

While CM Punk's future remains in the air pending an investigation, Miro featured at AEW All Out. Malakai Black's House of Black trio lost to the team of Miro, Sting and Darby Allin prior to Black's release from the promotion this past week.

Multiple AEW stars had their own reactions to Miro's comment

Miro's comment appeared to foreshadow what was to come this past week, and in retweeting has more-or-less spelt out his intentions when he first posted the comment.

When he initially reacted to Punk, the former WWE Superstar felt the wrath of fans who felt that he had crossed in line. However, in light of recent events, there has been a much different approach to his post.

Fellow All-Elite star Trent Beretta was one of the first to react. Rather than taking his own stance on the matter, he instead took to praising Miro.

@ToBeMiro big tobe
@ToBeMiro The ultimate ball buster 🤣

Some recognized that Miro's tweet had been foreshadowing something, like the user below for example.

@ToBeMiro You knew then 😂
Miro is goated for this 🤣 #AEW twitter.com/ToBeMiro/statu…
Miro a legend for retweeting this 😂 twitter.com/ToBeMiro/statu…
Oof twitter.com/tobemiro/statu…
Damn. Even you don't redeem him. Geezus. twitter.com/ToBeMiro/statu…

Not everybody took Miro's comment in jest, however, as the user below defended Punk.

Since you're laughing, his tweet mentioned standing up for ur friends but it didn't mention that you should not stand up for YOURSELF!! He spoke for himself, EVPs spreading rumors that he got colt fired. @CMPunk just thrashed them in public. @ToBeMiro #AEWAllOut #AEW #AEWRampage twitter.com/ToBeMiro/statu…

Miro and Punk have been together not just in All Elite Wrestling, but also WWE. CM Punk's last contest within the promotion, the Royal Rumble in 2014, featured Miro making his main roster debut as Alexander Rusev.

Do you think Miro had an idea of what was to come? Or purely a coincidence? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

