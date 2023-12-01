Miro sends a message to Ric Flair amid raging controversy

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Flair is one of the most controversial stars in the business and has reportedly once again found himself in trouble after his promo on the recent Rampage tapings. However, AEW star Miro has advised the veteran to ignore the false reports.

On the recent tapings of AEW Rampage, Ric Flair cut a controversial promo that did not sit well with the live audience as one of the lines from the promo was Flair asking single young women in the crowd to meet him in his hotel room after the show.

According to some recent reports, The Nature Boy faced backlash for his comments. Flair took to Twitter to apologize to the fans. However, Miro gave an interesting reply to the veteran.

"Stop reading the dirt sheets. They are poison and they do not represent the fans."

Ric Flair explains why he chose AEW over WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. The Nature Boy gave an update on choosing AEW over WWE.

The 16-time World Champion has competed in numerous promotions over the years and has established himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

In an interview with ESPN, The Nature Boy revealed that he approached WWE for a deal before signing with Tony Khan.

"Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are," said Flair.

Do you think Ric Flair will compete in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

