AEW star MJF surprisingly agrees with WWE Legend on his harsh criticisms about the wrestling industry

MJF has made no secret of his intentions to possibly jump to WWE in 2024 after his AEW contract expires. Friedman has now taken to social media to share that he agrees with a WWE legend who recently bashed the wrestling industry.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has proven that he's one of, if not the biggest, star currently in professional wrestling. With CM Punk and The Elite taking an extended leave, Friedman stepped in to fill the void and is now possibly gearing up to become the face of AEW.

MJF's opinions have become far more important with his elevated position, which is why it was shocking to see the star agree with Eric Bischoff on a recent take. An article recently circulated wherein Bischoff claimed that he doesn't like wrestling matches but only prefers storylines:

Friedman is known for his sarcastic remarks, and might simply be taking a thinly-veiled jab at Eric Bischoff instead of agreeing with him. The WWE Hall of Famer has recently been critical of AEW, lending some credibility to this version of the story.

MJF believes he's on the same level as WWE Superstars/Hollywood actors The Rock, John Cena, and Batista

The wrestling world fondly remembers The Rock, John Cena, and Batista for their numerous contributions to the industry and their championship reigns. However, outside of wrestling, the three men have made a name for themselves as accomplished actors, especially Dwayne Johnson.

In a recent interview with KFC Radio, MJF declared that he intends to pull off the same thing for himself:

"I see myself acting, I see myself doing what (John) Cena, Batista, and The Rock did. When I walk into a room, when you listen to me talk, it's pretty obvious that I have something that we call in the industry, 'it.' You either got 'it' or you don't have 'it.' I feel a person in my industry hasn't had the amount of droves of 'it' that I've had since Cena, Rock, and Batista." (H/T Fightful)

MJF has legitimately met up with various Hollywood personalities throughout the year, meaning that he's not simply trying to get attention.

Could MJF realistically follow in the three stars' footsteps someday, or is he simply getting ahead of himself?

