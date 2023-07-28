MJF is a better fit than current SmackDown Superstar in WWE, according to Konnan

WWE veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on whether AEW World Champion MJF is a better fit in WWE than a current SmackDown Superstar.

The star in question is recently drafted, Grayson Waller. The former NXT superstar quickly rose to the occasion on the SmackDown brand and made his in-ring debut in a fantastic match against Edge.

Waller also was praised backstage in the company for standing his ground against the 16-time World Champion John Cena at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. However, Konnan believes that he's still not good enough to be better than MJF.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan responded to a fan's question about whether WWE needs AEW star MJF with Grayson Waller already being a part of the company.

"First about, the guy [fan] was saying people getting tired of him talking about WWE, That's Tony's fault, you should tell him not to say it anymore. If he signed a contract then he is gonna stay there. He's probably thinking, 'oh this is getting heat'. But I think I feel the same way, quit bringing it up all the time. I know that it got heat at the beginning but now it's kinda worn out."

The veteran further added:

"And here's another thing, I like Grayson Waller, if I had to choose between Grayson Waller and MJF, I'd get MJF." [1:16 - 2:10]

You can check out the video below:

Konnan believes WWE could be potentially replacing Austin Theory with Grayson Waller

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that the WWE could be pushing for Grayson Waller to replace the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Austin Theory has had a successful run on the main roster since being drafted to Monday Night Raw back in 2021. Theory is a former Mr. Money in the Bank and is in his second reign as the United States Champion.

On the other hand, Grayson Waller is having a lot of success on SmackDown. Waller made his in-ring debut against The Rated-R Superstar Edge. The young superstar also had a segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan noted that WWE must see something in Grayson Waller as he has already shared the ring with legends and could possibly work with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future.

"Well, it's for sure they see something in him if he's already rubbed shoulders with Cena and Edge and they're thinking of doing anything with The Rock and Stone Cold. It might just be a promo thing. It doesn't have to be a match. But they're trying to obviously push this guy. They like him," he said.

Konnan also commented on the WWE possibly replacing Austin Theory with Grayson Waller.

"I wonder, because he reminds me in a lot of ways of Austin Theory, I wonder if he's gonna replace Austin Theory or he could be somebody that Austin Theory goes up against, even though they're both heels. Very interesting." [0:47 - 1:13]

Do you agree with Konnan? Let us know in the comments below.

