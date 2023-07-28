WWE could be pushing Grayson Waller to replace current champion after interaction with The Rock, wrestling veteran says

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently wondered if WWE is pushing Grayson Waller to replace the United States Champion Austin Theory.

After joining the main roster, Theory received a significant push, as he became Vince McMahon's protege. He also won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year. He is currently in the midst of his second reign as United States Champion.

Meanwhile, Waller is seemingly also receiving a push. The Australian has had significant TV time and has been involved in several notable segments since his main roster debut earlier this year. The 33-year-old shared the ring with several top superstars and legends, including Edge, Charlotte Flair, and John Cena. He has also had an online interaction with The Rock.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan pointed out that WWE must see something in Waller since he has rubbed shoulders with Cena and Edge. He also commented on possibly seeing him work with The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Well, it's for sure they see something in him if he's already rubbed shoulders with Cena and Edge and they're thinking of doing anything with The Rock and Stone Cold. It might just be a promo thing. It doesn't have to be a match. But they're trying to obviously push this guy. They like him," he said.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran wondered if the company was trying to replace Theory with Waller.

"I wonder, because he reminds me in a lot of ways of Austin Theory, I wonder if he's gonna replace Austin Theory or he could be somebody that Austin Theory goes up against, even though they're both heels. Very interesting." [0:47 - 1:13]

What did Edge say to Grayson Waller before their WWE SmackDown match?

On the July 7th episode of SmackDown, Grayson Waller hosted WWE Hall of Famer Edge on his show, The Grayson Waller Effect. However, the 33-year-old disrespected The Rated-R Superstar, leading the latter to challenge him to a match. The two squared off later that night in a bout that Edge ultimately won.

During a recent episode of Out of Character, Waller revealed Edge's advice to him before the match.

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out."

