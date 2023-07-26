Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to make a bold claim about LA Knight following recent WWE SmackDown rumors.

Waller has quite the splash since arriving on the main roster. He was involved in a segment with John Cena at Money in The Bank in London and made his SmackDown in-ring debut against Hall of Famer Edge in Madison Square Garden.

It has recently been reported that there are massive plans for Grayson at SummerSlam. The Australian took to Twitter to joke about the rumors at the expense of another SmackDown superstar, his former rival LA Knight.

"WWE officials are pitching for LA Knight to work with Grayson Waller. Knight needs the Grayson Waller Rub, similar to when Waller launched him into super stardom on the NXT brand. (Source: Superdrunkmark69)," wrote Waller.

The two superstars had an entertaining feud in NXT last year that ended in a thrilling Last Man Standing match. Perhaps Waller's tweet is a sign that the rivalry is about to reignite on SmackDown.

Grayson Waller claims he wasn't 100% when Edge defeated him on WWE SmackDown

Two weeks ago, Waller made his in-ring debut on the WWE main roster against Edge. After a back-and-forth match, the Rated-R Superstar came out victorious.

Speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump, the 33-year-old claimed he wasn't 100% when he faced off against the Edge in Madison Square Garden. The Australian stated that he would have beaten the Hall of Famer if he was 100%.

"You talk about him [Edge] going out after not being in the ring for a few months, what about Grayson Waller? The last time I was in a ring, I broke my leg against Carmello Hayes, so this performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden I did barely two months after breaking my leg. So congratulations Edge, you beat 60% Grayson Waller. I'd love to see what you could do against me 100% because I can guarantee that Spear isn't enough," said Waller. [From 24:50 to 25:20]

