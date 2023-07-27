5 WWE legends who could confront Grayson Waller at SummerSlam

Grayson Waller has been experiencing significant growth in his career since his main roster debut. He has already been involved in significant segments with John Cena & Edge in a short period. However, the upcoming Premium Live Event of WWE is SummerSlam 2023, and the show already appears to be stacked with high-profile matches.

Moreover, speculations have been regarding a surprise return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. According to reports, Waller could be involved in a segment with a WWE legend at SummerSlam this year.

With that kept in mind, let's discuss five legends who could confront the SmackDown star at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin could confront Grayson Waller

Stone Cold Steve Austin is already rumored for SummerSlam 2023

Stone Cold is one of the biggest names currently rumored for SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, the company is also planning a segment between The Texas Rattlesnake and Grayson. If the reports are accurate, SummerSlam could be the stage for confrontation.

The last time Stone Cold appeared on WWE television was at Wrestlemania 38 Night 2. Since then, he hasn't made any further appearances.

However, a segment with legendary superstars like Stone Cold will surely help Waller elevate his position in the company.

#4. The Rock answers Grayson Waller's open invitation

The Rock is currently out from WWE due to Hollywood's commitment

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of The Rock back in the company. Even the 33-year-old superstar had already called out The People's Champion and even extended an invitation for the "Grayson Waller Effect" show. This heated exchange started with their social media banter, and Waller also used that angle to mock The Great One backstage on WWE SmackDown.

Despite this, The Rock is yet to respond. However, the company has a fantastic opportunity for the comeback of the Great One. The last time The People's Champion appeared on WWE television was during the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019. With SummerSlam 2023 just around the corner, the return of The Rock would undoubtedly make the event more memorable for fans.

Additionally, sharing the ring with The Rock could help Waller solidify his position in the company's main event.

#3. Goldberg makes his surprise comeback

Goldberg is a former WWE Superstar as of now

As SummerSlam is already speculated to have multiple surprises in store, fans might also witness the comeback of Goldberg in WWE. The last time the Hall of Famer wrestled against Roman Reigns was at Elimination Chamber 2022. Since then, there have been reports that his WWE contract has expired.

However, SummerSlam 2023 could be the place of his WWE return, where he could confront Grayson Waller upon his comeback.

As Waller has already shared segments with legends like John Cena and Edge, adding another WWE Hall of Famer to the list would benefit the young star. Additionally, the former Universal Champion is known for his surprise comebacks, so SummerSlam 2023 could be one of those moments.

#2. Undertaker could confront Grayson Waller

The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer

Another legend who could confront Grayson Waller is The Undertaker. The Deadman is reportedly scheduled to be in Detroit for SummerSlam weekend, opening up the possibility of a segment between the two. A few weeks back, the SmackDown superstar had even mocked the Phenom.

Fans would love to see the comeback of The Undertaker at SummerSlam. As The Deadman is already retired from in-ring competition, a segment would be perfect for another iconic appearance from the WWE legend.

#1. Randy Orton returns at SummerSlam 2023

Randy Orton is a 14x time World Champion

Randy Orton is another major WWE legend who could appear to confront Grayson Waller. The Legend Killer is speculated to make his comeback soon in the company. Moreover, the recent booking of Waller is somewhat similar to that of Orton's, as it seems like the company wants to build him as another Legend Killer.

As anticipation is already building among fans for Orton's comeback, a return against Grayson Waller could also benefit the young star. SummerSlam is considered one of the biggest shows of the company after WrestleMania, so it doesn't seem impossible for The Viper to make his comeback again at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here