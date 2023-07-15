4 signs Randy Orton's WWE return is imminent

Randy Orton's absence from WWE television has left fans eagerly awaiting his return. There were speculations that The Viper might return at Money in the Bank 2023, but that did not happen. The upcoming premium live event of the company is SummerSlam 2023.

As we approach the Biggest Pary of Summer, there are several signs that suggest the imminent return of The Apex Predator to the company Let's take a look at these four signs that strongly indicate Randy Orton's comeback.

#4. Rumors indicating the return of Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion in WWE

According to reports, Orton is expected to be nearing a return, signaling that he is likely to have recovered from his back injury. The Viper had been dealing with this injury before his last match in May 2022 against The Usos.

There have been numerous instances in the past where reports have served as indications of a superstar's return. In the case of Orton, not only have there been reports, but Kim Orton also posted pictures of The Viper during his hiatus, showcasing his fit and healthy condition.

The return of Orton is certain to create excitement and anticipation among the fans.

#3. A new version of Voices has been released

Another sign pointing towards the imminent return of The Viper is the release of a new version of his iconic theme song, "Voices," by the popular band Rev Theory. Orton has been using this legendary theme song since 2008. The release of a revamped version has sparked curiosity among fans, especially in light of the rumors surrounding his return.

Many fans believe that Orton may debut this new theme song upon his highly anticipated comeback to the company.

#2. Drew Mcintyre & Matt Riddle need a partner

The current storyline on Monday Night Raw also hinted at the possible return of Randy Orton. Drew McIntyre and Riddle are currently engaged in a feud with Imperium, a faction consisting of three members. Imperium has been using the numbers to their advantage against McIntyre and Riddle.

This situation has led fans to speculate that McIntyre and Riddle may need a partner to even the odds, which could potentially pave the way for Randy Orton's return. Orton is also a part of RK-Bro, a tag team with Riddle. Fans believe that the 14-time World Champion could make his comeback to save his partner from the clutches of the Raw faction.

It's worth noting that this wouldn't be the first time that Orton, Riddle, and McIntyre have teamed up. Back at Backlash 2021, the three of them joined forces to take on The Bloodline in the main event of the show.

#1. SummerSlam has had a three years streak of a surprise return

Summerslam 2023 will be held on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit

Since SummerSlam 2020, the Biggest Party of Summer has established a tradition of featuring surprise returns. It began with the return of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, followed by the returns of Brock Lesnar and Bayley, along with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in subsequent years.

Randy Orton is a potential candidate who could contribute to the continuation of this streak of surprise returns at SummerSlam. Various signs and indications have been pointing toward his imminent return.

Orton's comeback at SummerSlam would open up various possibilities for his future direction within the company.