MJF brags about AEW earnings surpassing $15 million: "I am making top guy money"

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:14 GMT
MJF is one of AEW
MJF is one of AEW's top acts [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman is notorious for boasting enormous earnings as a top star. The Salt of the Earth's latest remarks seem to imply that he could stand to make a sum greater than 15 million dollars through his current deal.

Ad

MJF has consistently proven himself to be a top attraction on All Elite television and is currently one of the most talked-about and complex on-screen villains in the company. Notably, being driven primarily by the winner's prestige and paycheque has been one of Friedman's most salient kayfabe motivations throughout his career.

The "bidding war" MJF had prophesied over his contract toward the end of his previous deal with All Elite Wrestling ended with him staying on at the Tony Khan-led promotion. During his recent appearance on the SI Media podcast, Friedman was asked about rumors surrounding his current earnings. In response, the former AEW World Champion claimed that his current agreement could be more lucrative than has been assumed and is supposedly worth even more than $15 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The response would be none of your business. What I will tell you is, the amount of money that I get, by the time it is over, far surpasses $15 million. I am making top guy money, whether it be an All Elite Wrestling contract or WWE contract. I am 28 years old. Every single top act in professional wrestling, besides me, is either in their late 30s, late 40s, or early 50s. For the people who are panicked, ‘Oh my gosh, am I ever going to get to see MJF outside of All Elite Wrestling? Am I ever going to get to see MJF in this place or that place?’ The reason I was paid top dollar is because I’m a generational talent," said MJF. [H/T - Ewrestlingnews]
Ad
Ad

Friedman is currently locked in a feud with another former All Elite World Champion - Hangman Page.

MJF vs Hangman Page set for AEW Revolution

MJF and Adam Page engaged in a war of words last month, at the end of which The Wolf of Wrestling declared he was more than happy to be the antagonist to The Cowboy (often called AEW's 'main character' by fans). He then spat at Page's face and ran away, following which a singles match between the two stars was made official for Revolution 2025.

Ad

The Hangman wanted to retaliate against Friedman's disrespect on AEW Dynamite last week. Unfortunately, the self-proclaimed "generational talent" escalated matters by revealing that he had ambushed and bloodied Page's mentor, Christopher Daniels, backstage.

youtube-cover

Hangman Page will certainly try to get his hands on MJF this Wednesday ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. It remains to be seen whether he will succeed.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी