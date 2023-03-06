MJF brands top star "a crybaby b*tch" after they quit AEW

AEW World Champion MJF has lashed out at a popular member of the roster after they supposedly "quit" the company on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

The star in question is, of course, the "Mad King" Eddie Kingston, who has become so frustrated with All Elite Wrestling that he announced on the March 1 edition of Dynamite that he was quitting the company.

However, Kingston didn't necessarily go far, as he showed up on the March 2 edition of ROH Honor Club TV to confront Claudio Castagnoli at the end of the show.

Kingston's behavior has got a lot of people talking recently. But one man who isn't here for it is the AEW World Champion MJF, who called the "Mad King" several unsavory names at the Revolution post-show media scrum.

"I think Eddie Kingston is a crybaby b**ch and he is also a little punk and I wouldn't mind getting a chance to slap him across his blue-collared face," said Friedman. [H/T Fightful]

MJF elaborated by stating that while there are many people he would love to beat on the microphone and in the ring, he's only focused on one thing: being the AEW World Champion.

"There are a lot of people that I would love to absolutely demolish both on the microphone and in the ring, but as I said, I don't do dream matches. The only dream I have is to hold [the AEW World Title] and for the Reign of Terror to last an eternity," he added. [H/T Fightful]

MJF went to war with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution

The AEW World Champion earned the right to say whatever he wanted at the Revolution post-show media scrum as he had just wrestled one of the greatest of all time for over 65 minutes and won as well.

MJF defended the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, a stipulation that heavily favored the challenger.

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift After a night’s sleep to think about it, I would say MJF vs. Bryan Danielson blew the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels iron man match out of the water. #AEW #AEW Revolution After a night’s sleep to think about it, I would say MJF vs. Bryan Danielson blew the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels iron man match out of the water. #AEW #AEWRevolution

After over an hour of back-and-forth action, with both men bleeding all over the place, it was the Salt of the Earth who picked up the decisive fall in the "sudden death" overtime period to win the match with four falls to Danielson's three.

