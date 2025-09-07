MJF breaks silence after his shocking actions on AEW Collision

Maxwell Jacob Friedman finally made his television return this week on AEW Collision. The Wolf of Wrestling has now remarked on his actions from the episode, where he went after one of his sworn enemies at present. Ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Adam Page at Forbidden Door, MJF, with help from Ricochet and GOA, abducted Mark Briscoe and threatened to set him on fire if Adam Page did not agree to his new stipulations for their upcoming title bout. Despite stacking all the advantages in his favour, however, the former Hurt Syndicate member was unable to dethrone The Hangman at the pay-per-view. After the event, MJF promised retaliation against Briscoe for interfering in his showdown against Page. The Salt of the Earth made his programming return this week on AEW Collision, costing The Sussex County Chicken his main event bout against Konosuke Takeshita. He ambushed the former ROH World Champion afterwards and eventually challenged him to a match at any time and place of the latter's choosing, prompting Briscoe to invite Friedman to face him at All Out 2025. In the aftermath of Collision, MJF took to X/Twitter to remark on his actions and explain his motivations behind going after Briscoe, writing: &quot;REVENGE DOESN’T TAKE A HONEYMOON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; - posted Friedman. Check out MJF's tweet BELOW:Friedman's witty post is likely alluding to the fact that the star tied the knot with his fiancée, All Elite broadcast personality Alicia Atout, recently. Match results for this week's AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling continued its ongoing multi-week residency in the legendary 2300 Arena for Saturday Night AEW Collision this weekend. The episode featured a total of four matches, the outcomes of which have been summarized below: Jon Moxley defeated Daniel GarciaFTR defeated Adam Priest and Tommy BillingtonHarley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm defeated Megan Bayne and Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla of The Triangle of MadnessKonosuke Takeshita defeated Mark BriscoeIt remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for viewers this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.