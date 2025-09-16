MJF calls out Tony Khan following AEW's "beyond disrespectful" move

The former AEW World Champion, MJF, called out the company President, Tony Khan, for disrespecting him. The Salt of the Earth also declared himself as the company's biggest draw.Following their long-running feud, Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently called out Mark Briscoe for a match at All Out 2025 with a stipulation of Briscoe's choice. Last Saturday on Collision, Mark Briscoe announced that it would be a 'tables and tacks' match between him and Max this Saturday.Mark Briscoe also tried to put MJF through the thumbtacks on Collision before he ran away. The official 'X' handle of All Elite Wrestling also shared a GIF of Max running away with his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, and it was said that MJF will have nowhere to run this Saturday at All Out.The Salt of the Earth was not pleased with AEW sharing the GIF of him running away and expressed his displeasure by calling out Tony Khan and declaring himself as the company's biggest draw:&quot;Aggressive propaganda. Beyond disrespectful to your biggest draw. Smart move, Tony,&quot; Max reacted.MJF's feud with Mark Briscoe has been ongoing as the two squared off in a singles encounter on the August 6th episode of Dynamite. In their last bout, Max managed to steal the win, but it was not a clean win. Now the two are set for a tables and tacks match this Saturday.MJF is also set for a big match outside AEW against an ex-WWE starAside from his AEW feud with Mark Briscoe, MJF has also been in a personal feud with the ex-WWE star, Mistico (fka Sin Cara). The two last wrestled in June, but the match ended in a DQ. On 19th September at the CMLL 92nd anniversary event, MJF will take on Mistico, where Max will put his CMLL World Light Heavyweight title on the line while Mistico will put his mask on the line.It will be interesting to see what transpires in the title vs mask match at the CMLL event on 19th September.