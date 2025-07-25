  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • MJF makes public appearance alongside Nikki Bella; sends message to WWE analyst

MJF makes public appearance alongside Nikki Bella; sends message to WWE analyst

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 25, 2025 09:57 GMT
MJF (left) and Nikki Bella (right) (Images via MJF and Nikki Bella
MJF (left) and Nikki Bella (right) (Images via MJF and Nikki Bella's Instagram)

AEW star MJF is having a great year. Not only is he one of the most over acts in the Jacksonville-based company, but he also has a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. He received this opportunity by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman stars as one of Adam Sandler's sons in the new sports comedy film, Happy Gilmore 2. Interestingly, his costars are WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Friedman and Bella recently attended the film's premiere. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg was also in attendance, and the trio was spotted together.

A few hours ago, The Salt of the Earth wished Rosenberg on his birthday on Instagram. It was a simple wish that was straight to the point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy Birthday @rosenbergradio" he wrote.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

MJF, Nikki Bella, Peter Rosenberg, and Alicia Atout (L to R) (Image via Friedman&#039;s Instagram story)
MJF, Nikki Bella, Peter Rosenberg, and Alicia Atout (L to R) (Image via Friedman's Instagram story)

MJF's fiancée/AEW personality, Alicia Atout, was also spotted in the above photograph.

Ad

MJF's Happy Gilmore 2 costar Nikki Bella expresses disappointment about her scenes getting removed from the movie

When Nikki Bella attended Happy Gilmore 2's premiere, she realized that her scenes had been cut from the film. She was devastated, and on the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, she candidly spoke about her feelings.

Ad
“I mean, I’m not gonna lie, like inside I was really bummed, and like devastated, yeah and like red-faced...I almost wish I like knew, especially because I did media right before that, and I’m like oh my gosh I’m this character, and...you don’t even end up knowing my name!," said Nikki Bella. [H/T: Cageside Seats]
Ad

youtube-cover

Nikki Bella is an active wrestler on WWE Raw. Hopefully, the above setback won't affect her too much, and she will find success in her current run with the Stamford-based company.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications