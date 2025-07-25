MJF makes public appearance alongside Nikki Bella; sends message to WWE analyst

AEW star MJF is having a great year. Not only is he one of the most over acts in the Jacksonville-based company, but he also has a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. He received this opportunity by winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman stars as one of Adam Sandler's sons in the new sports comedy film, Happy Gilmore 2. Interestingly, his costars are WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Friedman and Bella recently attended the film's premiere. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg was also in attendance, and the trio was spotted together.

A few hours ago, The Salt of the Earth wished Rosenberg on his birthday on Instagram. It was a simple wish that was straight to the point.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Birthday @rosenbergradio" he wrote.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

MJF, Nikki Bella, Peter Rosenberg, and Alicia Atout (L to R) (Image via Friedman's Instagram story)

MJF's fiancée/AEW personality, Alicia Atout, was also spotted in the above photograph.

Ad

MJF's Happy Gilmore 2 costar Nikki Bella expresses disappointment about her scenes getting removed from the movie

When Nikki Bella attended Happy Gilmore 2's premiere, she realized that her scenes had been cut from the film. She was devastated, and on the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, she candidly spoke about her feelings.

Ad

“I mean, I’m not gonna lie, like inside I was really bummed, and like devastated, yeah and like red-faced...I almost wish I like knew, especially because I did media right before that, and I’m like oh my gosh I’m this character, and...you don’t even end up knowing my name!," said Nikki Bella. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Ad

Nikki Bella is an active wrestler on WWE Raw. Hopefully, the above setback won't affect her too much, and she will find success in her current run with the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE