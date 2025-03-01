"MJF is the only one worth getting," "WWE gonna need a 4th brand" - Fans erupt after rumor about more AEW departures surfaces

A report has just surfaced hinting at more AEW departures to come after there have been a handful of them to start the year. Fans have reacted, with many claiming that they could go to WWE next.

AEW has been put in hot water over the past few months after seemingly underutilizing several stars on their rosters, leading them to call for their release or express no interest in working for the company anymore. The likes of Malakai Black, Miro, Ricky Starks, and Leyla Hirsch have departed the company to close out February.

Bryan Alvarez reported earlier today that he believed they wouldn't be the last to leave the company in the next 30 days. He mentioned that many contracts were set to expire around this time, and he felt like there could be many more changes within the promotion.

Fans have reacted to the report, with many thinking WWE could pick them all up. Some believe that the AEW stars who leave the company will soon find a new home in NXT. Others made some guesses, including Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Scorpio Sky. One fan boldly claimed that only MJF had value from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Fans' reactions to the report via X

MJF made a bold statement on AEW Dynamite

Despite being a heel, MJF has never shown signs of wanting to leave the company. He has openly acknowledged that several other promotions have expressed interest in him, but he ultimately opted to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

This week on Dynamite, it seems he was pushed to his last straw, and that was the fans siding with 'Hangman' Adam Page despite all his transgressions. In a segment this week, Friedman claimed that he was done putting effort into the company and the fans and that he was going to do things for one person: himself.

He then showed himself having his tattoo of the company's logo removed by laser treatment.

This may only end up being in the storyline, seeing as MJF has been loyal to AEW since its inception and continues to show that he is one of the biggest heels in the business and one of the biggest stars.

