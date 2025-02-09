MJF reacts after Seth Rollins takes a major shot at AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF sarcastically reacted to Seth Rollins taking a shot at the Tony Khan-led promotion. Recently, Rollins compared The Wolf of Wrestling to a popular sports star.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been one of the biggest homegrown stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. Despite being relatively young, he has achieved a lot in the business and has a bright future. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently drew parallels between MJF and rising NBA star Luka Dončić, who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rollins made the comparison while claiming that AEW did not have a star on the level of John Cena or LeBron James. The Visionary said Dončić's trade in the NBA was similar to Cena possibly being traded for The Wolf of Wrestling. Friedman noticed the comments and took to X/Twitter to react. He sarcastically wrote:

Trending

"Who the hell is Luca Doncic? Indie guy?"

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins provided an update on former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch didn't make an appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event despite being heavily rumored to return. She hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since last year. Recently, reports indicated that she had signed a new deal with the global juggernaut.

Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, provided an update on her potential return. He felt The Man would make a comeback at some point.

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back."

Expand Tweet

Big Time Becks was among the biggest names in the WWE women's division until she went on hiatus. Only time will tell when she will be back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback