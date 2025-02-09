MJF reacts after Seth Rollins takes a major shot at AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:11 GMT
Seth Rollins MJF
MJF and Seth Rollins are pro wrestling megastars (Image source: wwe.com and AEW on Facebook)

Former AEW World Champion MJF sarcastically reacted to Seth Rollins taking a shot at the Tony Khan-led promotion. Recently, Rollins compared The Wolf of Wrestling to a popular sports star.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been one of the biggest homegrown stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. Despite being relatively young, he has achieved a lot in the business and has a bright future. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently drew parallels between MJF and rising NBA star Luka Dončić, who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rollins made the comparison while claiming that AEW did not have a star on the level of John Cena or LeBron James. The Visionary said Dončić's trade in the NBA was similar to Cena possibly being traded for The Wolf of Wrestling. Friedman noticed the comments and took to X/Twitter to react. He sarcastically wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"Who the hell is Luca Doncic? Indie guy?"

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Seth Rollins provided an update on former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch didn't make an appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event despite being heavily rumored to return. She hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since last year. Recently, reports indicated that she had signed a new deal with the global juggernaut.

Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, provided an update on her potential return. He felt The Man would make a comeback at some point.

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back."

Big Time Becks was among the biggest names in the WWE women's division until she went on hiatus. Only time will tell when she will be back.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी