MJF references Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon in a scathing post: "You dumb, ignorant, bald-grifting f**k"

MJF referenced reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. After the show, he seemingly referenced Vince McMahon in a post on X (FKA Twitter).

The Salt of The Earth is currently feuding with Jeff Jarrett. The two stars have been going at each other in the past few weeks. Last night, Maxwell Jacob Friedman degraded the WWE Hall of Famer, forcing Dustin Rhodes to confront him.

Being a true heel, the former AEW World Champion insulted Dustin, too. He insinuated that The Natural first lived under his father Dusty Rhodes' shadow and is now living under the shadow of The American Nightmare.

On X, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took a sarcastic jab at MJF for referencing Cody Rhodes. The Wolf of Wrestling hit back at Jimmy and justified why he subtly mentioned the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion.

Friedman also seemingly took a shot at Vince McMahon when he claimed that Jimmy's "old boss brainwashed" his employees into thinking that other wrestling promotions don't exist.

"His brother. My mentor. A guy who helped shape me early on in my career. Your old boss brainwashed you into believing we need to treat the fans like m*rons and pretend other wrestling companies don’t exist You dumb, ignorant, bald-grifting f**k.…respectfully!" he wrote.

Dustin Rhodes reacts to MJF's comments on Dynamite

The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion didn't take MJF's comments lying down. After engaging in a physical altercation with The Salt of The Earth, Dustin Rhodes later hit back at the 28-year-old with a scathing promo backstage.

The Natural also challenged the former AEW World Champion to a match on next week's Dynamite, which will take place in Rhodes' hometown of Austin, Texas.

He said, "37 years, people have been chipping away trying to put me in the ground. I'm still here, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I live for blood, sweat, and tears. I'm the last of my kind. I'm around for a reason, boy!"

It will be interesting to see if Dustin defeats Friedman next Wednesday.

