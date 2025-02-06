Cody Rhodes has already main-evented two nights of WWE WrestleMania under Triple H’s creative leadership. The blue-eyed boy of the company has been enjoying his time at the top since his WWE return.

Many want to see Cody Rhodes main event another edition of WrestleMania. However, Triple H could hold him back, as many other storylines could do better with the top spot.

Triple H and his team must do what’s best for business, especially with RAW on Netflix heading into its first ‘Mania event. The change of network could force the management’s hand to give both main event slots to RAW Superstars.

Check out the four signs Triple H will force Cody Rhodes away from the WrestleMania 41 main event slots.

#4. Cody Rhodes' popularity is dipping after three WrestleMania main events

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and faced Seth Rollins in one of the biggest matches of the show. A year later, he found himself opposite Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 as the hottest babyface in WWE.

The American Nightmare carried that momentum into WrestleMania 40, where he got to main event both nights, courtesy of The Rock’s return. After three consecutive ‘Maina main events, it looks like Cody Rhodes has lost a lot of steam.

Many other stars, like Jey Uso, have become crowd-favorite babyfaces since Cody won the Undisputed WWE Championship. With no character change in sight, Triple H could keep him out before he can rebuild himself and get on top once again.

#3. Jey Uso looks set to challenge Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso defied all odds to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Ahead of the event, he failed to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

From the looks of current storylines, Jey Uso will be challenging Gunther at The Show of Shows. This could be a sign that Triple H will hold Cody Rhodes back from the main event picture this time around.

The Ring General deserves a ‘Mania main event spot as much as Jey Uso. The two men could compete on either night of the show. Meanwhile, WWE could book a women’s title match or a men’s non-title match in the main event of the other night to keep things fresh and give other stars a chance to shine.

#2. Triple H didn’t bring back The Rock at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Many WWE fans expected The Rock to come out in the final spot of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. A few believed that he would eliminate Roman Reigns to kickstart their rivalry, while others wanted to see him win and challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Triple H did not bring The Final Boss back to the ring. That could be a sign that he doesn’t have such a huge match planned for The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes could face the winner of the Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania. It’s likely that CM Punk or Roman Reigns will not be in that spot, and that could take the main event potential out of the match.

#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk may have a main event spot this year

The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble gave fans Jey Uso as the headliner of WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the match also kickstarted what can be termed the biggest rivalry of the year.

CM Punk eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the match. The angle quickly saw all three men vent their frustration at each other before Rollins attacked both men.

Triple H seems to be looking at a Triple Threat match with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns for the show. With such big names booked for a match, it could be a sign that they will take the other main event spot.

That said, Cody Rhodes may get the penultimate spot on either night, and that could trigger his heel turn as he can show his frustration towards Triple H and the WWE Universe following The Show of Shows.

