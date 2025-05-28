MJF's former partner confirms backstage visit in AEW

MJF recently joined the Hurt Syndicate faction. While it can't be said if this alliance will help him win gold, AEW fans feel entertained weekly. The Salt of the Earth has had numerous allies in the past, such as Waldlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and more.

MJF's partners in All Elite Wrestling have been iconic. Interestingly, before signing with the company in 2019, he regularly wrestled and appeared in MLW (Major League Wrestling). There, he was a member of the Dynasty faction with Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Aria Blake, Gino Medina, and Grogan. Hammerstone was this group's muscle. He is still under MLW's banner and one of their biggest stars. He was spotted in AEW backstage at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which he confirmed with a post a few hours ago.

"In the month of may alone I wrestled for GCW MLW NWA Got invited backstage at AEW. Oh yeah. And won a bodybuilding competition. Haters say I’m washed. I’m just getting started," read his statement.

It's hard to say if Hammerstone will become an All Elite Wrestling star in the future. However, if Tony Khan manages to sign him, it will be a brilliant business decision. The 34-year-old is an immaculate in-ring competitor, and his reunion with MJF could be captivating.

AEW star Bobby Lashley is one of Alexander Hammerstone's dream opponents

In a recent interview with Fightful, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone confirmed that he wants to have a match with AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley. He feels like a storyline between the two men would be perfect.

"He’s definitely someone I’d love to work with. Obviously, you talk about angles like that that just seem like tailor-made. It’s like the world is just coming together to be like, ‘Here’s this thing you could do.’," he said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Alexander Hammerstone has main eventer written all over him. He is guaranteed to thrive which ever major company he joins.

