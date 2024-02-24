MJF's girlfriend sends a heartfelt message for him amid AEW absence

MJF is currently away from AEW, but today is a big day for the grappler and his girlfriend, who you might recognize, has gone public on social media with a message.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman went public in November 2023, about dating the wrestling on-air talent, Alicia Atout. This came after his former fiancee, artist Naomi Rosenblum, and him split up sometime around February of last year, despite announcing their engagement on September 15, 2022.

MJF and Atout met years ago when they worked together in MLW. The Canadian YouTuber took to X (formerly Twitter) today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her relationship with The Salt of The Earth.

"Happy one year anniversary, Maxwell. [sparkles emoji] There’s no other a**hole in this entire universe that I’d rather have by my side to experience life with. The last twelve months have been — time to get gross — pure magic. [clinking glasses emoji] I love you, ya p***k. @The_MJF." she wrote.

MJF has not publicly responded to Atout as of this writing. The top star has been quiet on social media since dropping the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End on December 30, 2023. He is reportedly away right now, to deal with injuries.

WWE Legend believes MJF will stay in AEW

There are a lot of rumors regarding MJF's pro wrestling future now that 2024 is here. The former AEW World Champion has teased a possible jump to WWE this year, or at least a free-agent bidding war.

It seems MJF will remain All Elite, but some believe there's a good chance the 27-year-old AEW Original will leave the promotion. Speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, he talked about why he thinks MJF will stay.

"Certainly, I don't have a read on anything. So, let's, you know, I'll just play a game with myself. I think MJF is really, really smart. I think he's probably as good of a businessman intuitively as he is on the mic. He's inexperienced. He's young. But I just have a lot of faith in his critical thinking process. So, my guess would be he stays because the more of these big names that go, the more valuable he becomes," he said.

Bischoff went on to make the case for MJF leaving his current employer as well. The WWE Hall of Famer said if he were MJF, he'd stay put and raise his asking price.

What do you think MJF should do next? Who will use MJF better - AEW or WWE?