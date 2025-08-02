MJF’s next title defense confirmed following world title win outside AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:21 GMT
Former AEW World and International Champion MJF [Image Credits: AEW
MJF is a former AEW World Champion. [Image from AEW's X profile]

Former AEW champion and top star MJF recently won a major world title outside of All Elite Wrestling. The Wolf of Wrestling has now sent a message to Zandokan Jr., the wrestler who will challenge Friedman for his belt later this month.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently returned to Arena Mexico at CMLL Viernes Espectacular to compete for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The self-proclaimed "generational talent" succeeded in defeating Averno to win the title, his very first in the Mexico City-based promotion.

After the bout, MJF was confronted by Zandokan Jr., who challenged him to put his championship on the line against him. Later, during a backstage interview, Friedman took aim at the masked luchador and ridiculed him and his gimmick in characteristic fashion.

Trending
"Now, after my match tonight, there's another silly little luchador that thinks he wants a piece; he wants a taste of this American icon. I don't even remember this s******'s name; what's his name Jonathan Cruz? Zandokan Jr.! What are you, Captain Hook? What are you, a pirate? Is this Pirates of the Caribbean? Last time I checked, amigo, this is professional wrestling, and you're looking at the best professional wrestler on God's green earth today," he said. [00:35-1:03]
MJF proceeded to accept Zandokan Jr.'s challenge and revealed that the two would square off over the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title later this month.

"Zandokan Jr., if you want a shot at the World Champion here in CMLL, all you had to do was ask, amigo. What's the date? [On] August 15th. August 15th, I'm going to make you walk the plank, boy, because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I'm better than you, and you know it." [1:04-1:35]
During the same backstage promo, Friedman did not forget to taunt Mistico over supposedly having accomplished a goal that the CMLL legend had been unable to, seemingly continuing their ongoing feud.

MJF has a major singles match scheduled for next week

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion ''Hangman'' Adam Page made it clear to MJF that the only way he would be granted a title shot without officially cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract was if he agreed to face Mark Briscoe, whom Friedman has been antagonizing for weeks now.

The former "American" Champion later ambushed The Sussex County Chicken after his main event bout against Ricochet, but thankfully, Page made the save for his longtime peer, allowing him to fight Friedman off. A singles bout between MJF and Briscoe for next week's AEW Dynamite has since been made official.

It remains to be seen if Friedman will receive any help from The Hurt Syndicate in his upcoming matchup against the former ROH World Champion.

Quick Links

