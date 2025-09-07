MJF’s wife Alicia Atout sends a message after he shows up in AEW just a day after their marriage

Newlywed MJF's surprise appearance on AEW Collision has brought out a response from his wife, Alicia Atout, who sent a message reacting to it.The world of wrestling witnessed MJF and Alicia Atout enter into holy matrimony this Friday. The couple had begun dating in 2023. The event was attended by many of The Salt of the Earth's colleagues, with some even sending heartfelt messages online. Just a day after their wedding, the former AEW World Champion made an unexpected appearance on Collision this Saturday and ambushed Mark Briscoe. Friedman's appearance garnered a reaction from his wife, Atout, who addressed it with a seemingly sarcastic comment.In a post on X, Atout stated that she's okay with it and that she had no intentions of going on a honeymoon with her new husband.&quot;Nah, that’s cool. I didn’t want to go on a honeymoon with my new husband anyway. 🙄@The_MJF,&quot; wrote AtoutKonnan responds to AEW star MJF rejecting WWE's offerIn a recent episode of the K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed The Wolf of Wrestling's decision to stay on in AEW despite interest from WWE. For those unaware, there were rumors about Friedman joining the Stamford-based promotion before his return to All Elite Wrestling from injury last year.&quot;He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone,&quot; said KonnanMeanwhile, MJF's immediate future in Tony Khan's promotion will see him face rival Mark Briscoe, and the two stars are expected to clash one-on-one soon.