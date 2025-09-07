  • home icon
  MJF's wife Alicia Atout sends a message after he shows up in AEW just a day after their marriage

MJF’s wife Alicia Atout sends a message after he shows up in AEW just a day after their marriage

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:24 GMT
MJF & Alicia Atout
MJF & Alicia Atout [Image credit: AEW's website & Atout's Instagram]

Newlywed MJF's surprise appearance on AEW Collision has brought out a response from his wife, Alicia Atout, who sent a message reacting to it.

The world of wrestling witnessed MJF and Alicia Atout enter into holy matrimony this Friday. The couple had begun dating in 2023. The event was attended by many of The Salt of the Earth's colleagues, with some even sending heartfelt messages online. Just a day after their wedding, the former AEW World Champion made an unexpected appearance on Collision this Saturday and ambushed Mark Briscoe. Friedman's appearance garnered a reaction from his wife, Atout, who addressed it with a seemingly sarcastic comment.

In a post on X, Atout stated that she's okay with it and that she had no intentions of going on a honeymoon with her new husband.

"Nah, that’s cool. I didn’t want to go on a honeymoon with my new husband anyway. 🙄@The_MJF," wrote Atout

Konnan responds to AEW star MJF rejecting WWE's offer

In a recent episode of the K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed The Wolf of Wrestling's decision to stay on in AEW despite interest from WWE. For those unaware, there were rumors about Friedman joining the Stamford-based promotion before his return to All Elite Wrestling from injury last year.

"He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone," said Konnan

Meanwhile, MJF's immediate future in Tony Khan's promotion will see him face rival Mark Briscoe, and the two stars are expected to clash one-on-one soon.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
