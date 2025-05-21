MJF sends a four-word message ahead of a huge segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF is set to be involved in a huge segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite. He has now sent a message ahead of the show.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate for quite a while now. Initially, MVP gave him the thumbs-up but told him that other members in the group needed to do the same. Maxwell was able to get Shelton Benjamin to give him a thumbs-up, but Bobby Lashley was still on the fence about the former AEW World Champion. The Salt of The Earth even tried to bribe The All Mighty, but it didn't work.

Ad

Trending

Finally, after MJF proved that he could hurt people, Lashley gave him the thumbs-up to join the group last Wednesday. Hence, an official contract signing will take place on tonight's Dynamite to induct him into The Hurt Syndicate. Ahead of the Wednesday night show, The Salt of The Earth took to X to send a four-word message.

"Today’s the big day!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Jay Lethal believes The Hurt Syndicate has recruited MJF for one major reason

MJF's ongoing storyline with The Hurt Syndicate has been one of the most intriguing things on AEW TV in recent weeks, with fans tuning in to see if The Salt of The Earth will get the final thumbs-up or not. However, Jay Lethal believes there may be an ulterior motive involved in Lashley letting Maxwell join the stable.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Lethal said that The Hurt Syndicate realized that MJF knew how to get what he wanted, and the faction was planning to use it to its advantage.

"From my view, I’m sure it’s probably going to lead to The Hurt Syndicate using MJF because I think they view him as somebody who, no matter what shortcut he takes, he gets what he wants all the time. So, I think they’re going to use that. They can use that so much to their advantage,” he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Ad

It will be interesting to see how long MJF remains a part of The Hurt Syndicate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More