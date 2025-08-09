MJF Takes Massive Shot at Top AEW Stars After Huge Win

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:40 GMT
Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Dynamite [ Image from allelitewrestling.com ]
Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Dynamite [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

After a major win on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF took shots at two top stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Wolf of Wrestling was at his sassy best in his message.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in action against rival Mark Briscoe in the main event of the show. The bout intensified in no time as both stars came to blows early on, with each enjoying a sustained period of dominance. The turning point came when MJF evaded Briscoe's foggy bow, while the latter crashed through a table. The Wolf of Wrestling wasted no time capitalizing and hit Mark with the Heatseeker for the win. After the bout, Freidman assaulted the former ROH World Champion and bloodied him before AEW World Champion Hangman Page came out to save his friend.

The Salt of the Earth took to X/Twitter and shared a picture of himself in a pool while taking digs at Hangman and Briscoe.

"Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this sh*t😈, " wrote Maxwell.
Check out MJF's post by clicking here.

MJF Involved in Another Brutal Attack on AEW Star

At the most recent taping of Ring of Honor, a masked man attacked Mistico. That man was later revealed to be none other than CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, MJF.

The Wolf of Wrestling then revealed the reason for the attack, stating:

"I warned you not come into my country ever again... I own the United States of America and now I own Mexico. I am your World Champion and if you ever wanted a shot at this belt, you better be ready to put everything on the line."

It is worth noting that the MJF/Mistico feud has been going on for months now, and we can expect the two stars to battle it out for the CMLL title soon.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
