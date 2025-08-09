MJF Takes Massive Shot at Top AEW Stars After Huge Win

After a major win on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF took shots at two top stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Wolf of Wrestling was at his sassy best in his message.On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in action against rival Mark Briscoe in the main event of the show. The bout intensified in no time as both stars came to blows early on, with each enjoying a sustained period of dominance. The turning point came when MJF evaded Briscoe's foggy bow, while the latter crashed through a table. The Wolf of Wrestling wasted no time capitalizing and hit Mark with the Heatseeker for the win. After the bout, Freidman assaulted the former ROH World Champion and bloodied him before AEW World Champion Hangman Page came out to save his friend.The Salt of the Earth took to X/Twitter and shared a picture of himself in a pool while taking digs at Hangman and Briscoe.&quot;Sipping on a white claw in my 10 acre backyard with a pool and spa. While briscoe is laid up in a hospital and sea-biscuit has to read a dictionary to prep for this Wednesday. There’s levels to this sh*t😈, &quot; wrote Maxwell.Check out MJF's post by clicking here.MJF Involved in Another Brutal Attack on AEW StarAt the most recent taping of Ring of Honor, a masked man attacked Mistico. That man was later revealed to be none other than CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion, MJF. The Wolf of Wrestling then revealed the reason for the attack, stating:&quot;I warned you not come into my country ever again... I own the United States of America and now I own Mexico. I am your World Champion and if you ever wanted a shot at this belt, you better be ready to put everything on the line.&quot;It is worth noting that the MJF/Mistico feud has been going on for months now, and we can expect the two stars to battle it out for the CMLL title soon.