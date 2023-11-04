MJF wants a "buried alive" match with WWE Hall of Famer

AEW World Champion MJF is one of the biggest stars outside of the WWE, and a WWE Hall of Famer who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling stated that he would love to go one-on-one against The Devil. The challenge seems to have excited Max, as he proposed a Buried Alive match with the Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Ric Flair, who was revealed to be a surprise for Sting on the October 25th edition of AEW Dynamite. It was also recently announced that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

After his recent signing, The 16-time world champion revealed that his doctors have cleared him to take bumps in the ring and that he seemingly wants to challenge the AEW World Champion, to which Max responded on Twitter (X):

"How about a buried alive match?" MJF tweeted.

Daniel Garcia challenges AEW World Champion MJF after Rampage main event

AEW star Daniel Garcia has made it clear that he's coming for the AEW World Champion MJF.

In the main event of this week's Rampage, Daniel Garcia faced Trent Beretta, picking up a victory via submission. After the match, Garcia stated his intent to hold championship gold and called out MJF:

"It has been six months since Daniel Garcia has had a singles match at AEW, and I feel like there is one way to jump the line in AEW, and that is winning a title, and I am picky, I am greedy. I have a fetish for greed. I have a fetish for gold, and that's why I am calling out the biggest star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman."

Garcia continued:

"I know you got a lot of targets on your back. You have a lot of people that want your belt, that want your spot, but I promise you there is not a person in the back that wants it more than I do. So Max, if you are up for the test to step in the ring with one of the best professional wres... sports entertainers in the world, you know where to find me and you know what I'm gonna be doing," Daniel Garcia said. [0:25 - 1:37]

