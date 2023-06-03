MMA fighter keen to collide with MJF after months of social media feud

MJF has had several heated social media interactions with notable sports personalities in the past. The reigning AEW World Champion recently got under the skin of the popular MMA Fighter Dillon Danis, who has now vowed to dismantle him.

The Bellator fighter is no stranger to 'The Salt of the Earth,' having had heated Twitter exchanges in the past. The 29-year-old fired the first shot in April 2023, claiming that if he ever saw MJF in person, he would rearrange his face.

The pro-wrestler supplied a brash response, questioning the fighter's identity. It prompted the welterweight to claim that he would break every bone in the former's body. The Devil continued his heel antics with an interesting tweet last month, to which Davis swore to "slap the taste" out of Friedman's mouth in a now-deleted post.

Fightful Select (subscription required) has reported that the fighter slid into the Fightful's DMs with a crystal clear message:

"For some reason, MMA fighter Dillon Danis dropped in Fightful’s DMs and said “I want MJF”.

(Check it out here)

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews Dillon Danis Declares He Will Break Every Bone In MJF’s Body At AEW’s Next Show dlvr.it/SmDvmQ Dillon Danis Declares He Will Break Every Bone In MJF’s Body At AEW’s Next Show dlvr.it/SmDvmQ https://t.co/c26GQO8K3X

MJF has previously Twitter-tussled with prominent UFC fighters

The Long Islander's social media encounters include the popular UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, and even Conor McGregor.

The Twitter war between Friedman and Pimblett began when the latter fired jibes over Friedman's Instagram video post. In the clip, Friedman spoke about how lethal professional wrestling is, dubbing it even riskier than MMA.

In response, the 26-year-old wrestler labeled the Liverpool-based fighter a "dollar store" version of Conor McGregor. Taking note of the heated exchange, the Irishman himself chimed in on the matter, calling MJF a clown.

"A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is," wrote McGregor.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. https://t.co/0Lt869Rwiu

The Salt of the Earth is yet to respond to Dillon Danis' statement. It will be interesting to see if the two expert trash-talkers lock horns in an AEW ring in the near future.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : Would you like to witness Dillon Danis confronting MJF in an AEW ring? Yes No 0 votes