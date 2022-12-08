Create

"Modern day Rock v HHH vibes" - Twitter erupts after top AEW Champion refers 32-year-old star as "dollar store" version of The Rock

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 08, 2022 08:04 AM IST
The Rock was namedropped on this week
The Rock had an intense rivalry with Triple H back in the day.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was mentioned in the opening promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks.

The two men engaged in a war of words as the AEW World Champion took multiple digs at his next challenger. MJF even labeled Starks as the "dollar store version of Dwayne."

Reacting to the same, wrestling fans on Twitter went berserk. While some praised the promo between the two AEW stars, a few criticized MJF for bringing up WWE again.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user suggested that MJF vs. Starks feels like the modern-day version of The Rock vs. Triple H.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

@_denisesalcedo Modern day Rock v HHH vibes
@SeanRossSapp If I had a buckle for every time MJF referenced WWE I’d be able to buy AEW
@SeanRossSapp Haha well I have always thought of Starks as a Dwayne / Ric Flair influenced dude, but with his own style.
@WrestlingCovers Starks is the honorary Johnson
@WrestlingCovers Dollar Store Dwayne vs Dollar Store Miz
@reigns_era Ricky was bound to be called that sooner or later😭😭😭
@reigns_era 💀💀💀 he boutta send him to nwa
@_denisesalcedo this promo is 10/10... from both of them.
@_denisesalcedo Love this segment!!! Go Starks!!!
@TheRajGiri Beautiful segment. Maybe the way people can be stars is to let good promos promo.

Winter Is Coming will mark MJF's first defense of the AEW World Championship since he captured it at Full Gear by beating Jon Moxley.

Starks earned his shot at the title by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On this week's Dynamite, he also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal.

MJF is a record three-time winner of the said battle royal. However, Starks has made it clear that he wants to take everything away from his arch-rival, including the world championship.

What did you make of MJF namedropping The Rock on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

