"Modern day Rock v HHH vibes" - Twitter erupts after top AEW Champion refers 32-year-old star as "dollar store" version of The Rock

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was mentioned in the opening promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks.

The two men engaged in a war of words as the AEW World Champion took multiple digs at his next challenger. MJF even labeled Starks as the "dollar store version of Dwayne."

Reacting to the same, wrestling fans on Twitter went berserk. While some praised the promo between the two AEW stars, a few criticized MJF for bringing up WWE again.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user suggested that MJF vs. Starks feels like the modern-day version of The Rock vs. Triple H.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Winter Is Coming will mark MJF's first defense of the AEW World Championship since he captured it at Full Gear by beating Jon Moxley.

Starks earned his shot at the title by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On this week's Dynamite, he also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal.

MJF is a record three-time winner of the said battle royal. However, Starks has made it clear that he wants to take everything away from his arch-rival, including the world championship.

What did you make of MJF namedropping The Rock on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

